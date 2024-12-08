Left Menu

Dietary Supplement Boosts CAR T Cell Therapy: A New Hope in Cancer Treatment

Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that a simple dietary supplement may enhance CAR T cell performance, potentially offering an economical way to boost cancer-fighting capabilities. Initial studies show promising results with a ketogenic diet, highlighting beta-hydroxybutyrate's role. Clinical trials are underway to verify the supplement's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:00 IST
Dietary Supplement Boosts CAR T Cell Therapy: A New Hope in Cancer Treatment
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In groundbreaking research presented at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology, scientists from Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Centre and the University of Pennsylvania announced a potential breakthrough in cancer treatment. They found that a common dietary supplement could significantly enhance the efficacy of CAR T cell therapy, a personalized treatment for cancer patients.

Co-lead author Shan Liu emphasized the novelty of using diet to improve CAR T cell outcomes, aiming to broaden its effectiveness. Under the guidance of senior researchers Marco Ruella and Maayan Levy, the team identified a ketogenic diet as a key factor in improving tumor control and survival in laboratory mice through elevated beta-hydroxybutyrate levels.

The promising findings, particularly in boosting CAR T cell expansion and activation, are now being tested in a Phase I clinical trial. However, researchers urge caution, advising that current results are preliminary and do not yet warrant dietary recommendations until further clinical evidence is obtained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024