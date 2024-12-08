Dietary Supplement Boosts CAR T Cell Therapy: A New Hope in Cancer Treatment

In groundbreaking research presented at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology, scientists from Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Centre and the University of Pennsylvania announced a potential breakthrough in cancer treatment. They found that a common dietary supplement could significantly enhance the efficacy of CAR T cell therapy, a personalized treatment for cancer patients.

Co-lead author Shan Liu emphasized the novelty of using diet to improve CAR T cell outcomes, aiming to broaden its effectiveness. Under the guidance of senior researchers Marco Ruella and Maayan Levy, the team identified a ketogenic diet as a key factor in improving tumor control and survival in laboratory mice through elevated beta-hydroxybutyrate levels.

The promising findings, particularly in boosting CAR T cell expansion and activation, are now being tested in a Phase I clinical trial. However, researchers urge caution, advising that current results are preliminary and do not yet warrant dietary recommendations until further clinical evidence is obtained.

