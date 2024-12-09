Empowering Africa: The Rise of Local Mpox Testing

As Africa contends with mpox amid growing testing needs, Moroccan firm Moldiag is spearheading a pivotal shift towards local medical supply independence. This move follows challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the continent's reliance on imported tests.

With more than 59,000 mpox cases this year, local testing is a lifeline for effective disease tracking and containment. Moldiag's affordable kits, priced at $5 each, are now accessible in countries like Burundi, Uganda, and Congo, minimizing dependence on tests from outside Africa.

The initiative aligns with the African Union's call for improved regional manufacturing of medical supplies, a call that gained urgency following COVID-19. While the World Health Organization faces criticism for slow vaccine deployment, Africa CDC has taken proactive steps to expedite approvals for local tests.

