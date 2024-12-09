Left Menu

Empowering Africa: The Rise of Local Mpox Testing

Moroccan company Moldiag is producing mpox tests as African nations aim for self-reliance in medical supplies. With over 59,000 cases reported in Africa, local testing is crucial. Moldiag's affordable kits are available to several African countries, addressing the continent's medical supply challenges revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tamesna | Updated: 09-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:54 IST
Empowering Africa: The Rise of Local Mpox Testing

As Africa contends with mpox amid growing testing needs, Moroccan firm Moldiag is spearheading a pivotal shift towards local medical supply independence. This move follows challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the continent's reliance on imported tests.

With more than 59,000 mpox cases this year, local testing is a lifeline for effective disease tracking and containment. Moldiag's affordable kits, priced at $5 each, are now accessible in countries like Burundi, Uganda, and Congo, minimizing dependence on tests from outside Africa.

The initiative aligns with the African Union's call for improved regional manufacturing of medical supplies, a call that gained urgency following COVID-19. While the World Health Organization faces criticism for slow vaccine deployment, Africa CDC has taken proactive steps to expedite approvals for local tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024