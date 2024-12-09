Spurious Drug Scandal: Four Booked in Maharashtra Hospital Case
A case against four persons for supplying fake medicine to a Maharashtra hospital has been filed following a Food and Drug Administration probe. The investigation revealed that the azithromycin tablets were spurious, leading to a halt in their usage at Swami Ramanand Tirth Hospital, Ambajogai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against four individuals accused of supplying counterfeit medications to a government hospital in Maharashtra's Beed district.
The Food and Drug Administration's investigation at Swami Ramanand Tirth Hospital exposed the fraudulent nature of the azithromycin tablets under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
The inquiry revealed transactions involving over 50 lakh spurious tablets from suppliers in Maharashtra and Gujarat, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Hospital authorities have ceased using the problematic medications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement