Spurious Drug Scandal: Four Booked in Maharashtra Hospital Case

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against four individuals accused of supplying counterfeit medications to a government hospital in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The Food and Drug Administration's investigation at Swami Ramanand Tirth Hospital exposed the fraudulent nature of the azithromycin tablets under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The inquiry revealed transactions involving over 50 lakh spurious tablets from suppliers in Maharashtra and Gujarat, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Hospital authorities have ceased using the problematic medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)