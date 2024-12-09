EU Nations Push for Unified Vape Tax Regulations

Sixteen European Union (EU) member countries have called on the European Commission to draft legislation that taxes electronic cigarettes, including vapes, which are not currently regulated under existing laws. This initiative, spearheaded by the Netherlands, is backed by nations such as Croatia, France, and Germany among others.

The group of finance ministers highlighted the need to revise the EU's 2011 tobacco taxation law. Without EU-wide regulations on vaping, countries have developed different taxation rules, causing market disruptions and an uneven regulatory landscape.

While the European Commission has established some regulations on e-cigarettes, varying local rules persist. This discrepancy has resulted in calls for more unified legislation to prevent environmental issues and ensure health standards, allowing a fairer internal market across the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)