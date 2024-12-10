Explosions Shake Damascus: Eyewitness Report
At least two explosions were heard in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Monday. This incident was reported by Reuters correspondents present in the area, sparking concerns over the security situation in the city.
The nature and cause of the explosions remain unclear, with local authorities yet to release an official statement. This incident has once again brought attention to the ongoing volatility in the region.
Residents and nearby observers were urged to remain cautious as investigations continue. The suddenness of the explosions caught many in Damascus off guard, leading to heightened security measures and increased anxiety among locals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
