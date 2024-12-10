Left Menu

Explosions Shake Damascus: Eyewitness Report

At least two explosions were heard in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Monday. This incident was reported by Reuters correspondents present in the area, sparking concerns over the security situation in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing story, multiple explosions were reported in Damascus, Syria's capital, on Monday. Eyewitnesses, including Reuters journalists on the ground, confirmed the blasts, heightening fears in a city long plagued by conflict.

The nature and cause of the explosions remain unclear, with local authorities yet to release an official statement. This incident has once again brought attention to the ongoing volatility in the region.

Residents and nearby observers were urged to remain cautious as investigations continue. The suddenness of the explosions caught many in Damascus off guard, leading to heightened security measures and increased anxiety among locals.

