Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card Sees Unprecedented Enthusiasm Among Seniors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction at the enthusiasm of senior citizens towards the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. The initiative has seen 25 lakh enrollments, offering treatments worth over Rs 40 crore, benefiting over 22,000 seniors in less than two months.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his satisfaction over the strong response from senior citizens towards the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. The initiative, which he launched on October 29, has already achieved significant milestones.
According to recent reports, 25 lakh enrollments have been recorded for the card, which is a part of the larger Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. In under two months, this has facilitated medical treatments valued at more than Rs 40 crore for over 22,000 seniors aged 70 and above.
In a social media post in Hindi, Modi reiterated his government's commitment to the well-being of the elderly, urging more senior citizens to take advantage of this beneficial scheme for improved health and longevity.
