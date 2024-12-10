WHO Aims for Pandemic Agreement Amid Uncertainties

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding the finalization of a pandemic agreement by 2025. Speaking in Geneva, he remained hopeful about the commitment of states to conclude the deal by the next World Health Assembly in May.

The announcement, however, comes amidst concerns about whether the forthcoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump will approve the agreement. The WHO chief stressed the importance of U.S. involvement, stating that the country's safety is intertwined with global health security.

Tedros underscored the collective resolve of nations to work together, highlighting that securing a pandemic accord is vital for safeguarding global health systems against future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)