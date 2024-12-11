Breakthrough Malaria Vaccine Shows Promising Results in Trials

A new malaria vaccine candidate, RH5.1/Matrix-M, has shown promising results in recent trials, with researchers describing it as 'safe and highly immunogenic'. The vaccine targets the malaria-causing parasite during its blood-stage, offering a potential breakthrough in prevention.

The research, detailed in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, involved 361 African children. It compared the efficacy of the new vaccine with a rabies control vaccine. Results indicated that the delayed third doses of RH5.1/Matrix-M provided a 55% efficacy, surpassing the 40% seen in the monthly regimen.

This new candidate aims to address limitations of current vaccines which primarily target the parasite in the liver stage. By focusing on the blood-stage, RH5.1/Matrix-M could deliver crucial protection, reinforcing efforts to control malaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)