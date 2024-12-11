Left Menu

Trailblazing Transplant: Park Hospital Gurugram's Groundbreaking Achievement

Park Hospital Gurugram successfully conducted a complex ABO-incompatible kidney transplant, offering a new lease on life to 53-year-old Md. Shamshad Khan. The transplant necessitated advanced medical protocols and illustrated the hospital's commitment to pioneering healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:57 IST
Trailblazing Transplant: Park Hospital Gurugram's Groundbreaking Achievement
Park Hospital Image Credit:

Park Hospital Gurugram has achieved a significant milestone in medical science by successfully performing an ABO-incompatible kidney transplant. This procedure, which was once considered experimental, has given 53-year-old Md. Shamshad Khan a renewed chance at life.

The surgery was led by a team of experts including Dr. Surjit Kumar, aided by Dr. Uday Kumar, Dr. Vaseem Shaikh, and Dr. Neha Singh, who managed preoperative and postoperative protocols. The patient underwent complex desensitization treatments to prepare for the transplant, which overcame the challenge posed by blood group incompatibility.

Md. Shamshad Khan and his brother, the donor, have recovered well, highlighting the surgical precision and advanced care provided by the hospital. This success underlines Park Hospital’s leadership in innovative renal care and its dedication to overcoming complex medical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024