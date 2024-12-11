Trailblazing Transplant: Park Hospital Gurugram's Groundbreaking Achievement

Park Hospital Gurugram has achieved a significant milestone in medical science by successfully performing an ABO-incompatible kidney transplant. This procedure, which was once considered experimental, has given 53-year-old Md. Shamshad Khan a renewed chance at life.

The surgery was led by a team of experts including Dr. Surjit Kumar, aided by Dr. Uday Kumar, Dr. Vaseem Shaikh, and Dr. Neha Singh, who managed preoperative and postoperative protocols. The patient underwent complex desensitization treatments to prepare for the transplant, which overcame the challenge posed by blood group incompatibility.

Md. Shamshad Khan and his brother, the donor, have recovered well, highlighting the surgical precision and advanced care provided by the hospital. This success underlines Park Hospital’s leadership in innovative renal care and its dedication to overcoming complex medical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)