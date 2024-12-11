Left Menu

Germany Boosts Humanitarian Aid for Syria Amid Hopeful Uncertainty

Germany has pledged an additional 8 million euros in aid to Syria as part of an eight-point action plan. Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister, announced the appointment of Tobias Lindner as the country's representative in Syria. Despite hope, the situation remains unstable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is set to extend an additional 8 million euros ($8.4 million) in humanitarian aid for Syria, as announced by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. This decision marks the country's increased engagement in the region.

With stability still out of reach, Baerbock emphasized a hopeful yet cautious approach by unveiling an eight-point action plan for Syria. State Minister Tobias Lindner will take up the role of Germany's representative in Syria, signaling a deeper German involvement.

Coordination regarding the return of Syrian refugees will be a collaborative effort with European partners and the United Nations, Baerbock noted, underlining the complexities involved in navigating the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

