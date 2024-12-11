Left Menu

Miracle Surgery: Overcoming Inoperable Cancer

Doctors at AIIMS Delhi achieved a medical breakthrough by operating on a 49-year-old woman with recurring Stage 4 ovarian cancer intricately involving multiple organs. Despite significant challenges, a 10-hour surgery led to the successful removal of a 10 kg tumor, offering hope in seemingly inoperable cases.

In a groundbreaking medical feat, doctors at AIIMS Delhi have successfully operated on a 49-year-old woman with recurring Stage 4 ovarian cancer. The case, initially deemed inoperable due to the involvement of multiple organs, was resolved through a meticulous 10-hour surgery.

The patient, suffering from a chemo-insensitive tumor that repeatedly relapsed since 2011, faced a third relapse this October. The disease had spread extensively, affecting her small intestine, anterior abdominal wall, urinary bladder, and a portion of her large intestine, complicating surgical attempts.

Despite the challenges, including potential blood loss and the risk of small bowel syndrome, the surgical team led by Dr. MD Ray successfully resected and reconnected multiple segments of the small intestine and reconstructed sections of the bladder. The patient was discharged just a week post-surgery, underscoring the importance of expert surgical interventions even in complex cancer cases.

