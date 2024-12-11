Euro Zone Bonds Steady as ECB Decision Looms
Euro zone bond yields fell slightly as U.S. inflation data met expectations with a 0.3% monthly rise. Market watchers predict a 25 bps rate cut from the ECB. Germany's 10-year bond yield dropped to 2.11%. France's bond yield gap remained stable despite political developments.
On Wednesday, euro zone government bond yields saw a slight decline following U.S. inflation data meeting analyst forecasts, as investors turned their focus to the European Central Bank's upcoming policy meeting on Thursday.
U.S. consumer prices increased by 0.3% in the past month, charting the most significant rise since April. Year-over-year, the CPI surged by 2.7%, aligning with Reuters' economist expectations. Market analysts anticipate the ECB will introduce a 25 basis points rate reduction, along with dovish indications concerning future rate policies.
Germany's 10-year bond yield—considered the euro zone benchmark—dipped 0.5 bps to 2.11%, having stabilized at 2.12% prior to the U.S. inflation announcement. French bond yield spreads showed minimal response to President Emmanuel Macron's political maneuvers, holding steady despite potential risk premium alterations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Inflation and Trade Policy Concerns
Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize as Inflation Gauge Dips Below Target
Indian Stock Market Rally Stalls Amid Earnings Concerns and Inflation Woes
Euro Zone Bond Yields and Inflation Dynamics: Market Moves Amid Global Policy Shifts
Wall Street Woes: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Concerns