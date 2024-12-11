Euro Zone Bonds Steady as ECB Decision Looms

On Wednesday, euro zone government bond yields saw a slight decline following U.S. inflation data meeting analyst forecasts, as investors turned their focus to the European Central Bank's upcoming policy meeting on Thursday.

U.S. consumer prices increased by 0.3% in the past month, charting the most significant rise since April. Year-over-year, the CPI surged by 2.7%, aligning with Reuters' economist expectations. Market analysts anticipate the ECB will introduce a 25 basis points rate reduction, along with dovish indications concerning future rate policies.

Germany's 10-year bond yield—considered the euro zone benchmark—dipped 0.5 bps to 2.11%, having stabilized at 2.12% prior to the U.S. inflation announcement. French bond yield spreads showed minimal response to President Emmanuel Macron's political maneuvers, holding steady despite potential risk premium alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)