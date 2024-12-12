China-Australia Lobster Talks Nearing Resolution

Technical discussions between China and Australia regarding the lifting of the import ban on Australian lobsters continue, according to a statement from China's commerce ministry on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong expressed hope that the two nations would address and resolve existing concerns, specifically those related to the quarantine process and inspection issues surrounding Australian lobster exports to China.

Both countries are optimistic that they can reach a mutually agreeable solution to resume the lucrative trade in lobsters.

