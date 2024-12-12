Left Menu

China-Australia Lobster Talks Nearing Resolution

China and Australia are engaged in technical discussions to lift the import ban on Australian lobsters. The Chinese commerce ministry aims to resolve quarantine and inspection concerns to resume trade. Both countries are optimistic about reaching a satisfactory conclusion.

Updated: 12-12-2024 13:06 IST
Technical discussions between China and Australia regarding the lifting of the import ban on Australian lobsters continue, according to a statement from China's commerce ministry on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong expressed hope that the two nations would address and resolve existing concerns, specifically those related to the quarantine process and inspection issues surrounding Australian lobster exports to China.

Both countries are optimistic that they can reach a mutually agreeable solution to resume the lucrative trade in lobsters.

