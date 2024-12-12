Left Menu

Miraculous Scalp Replantation: Young Girl's Remarkable Recovery

A 13-year-old girl has fully recovered following a rare scalp replantation surgery after her hair was caught in a generator fan. The successful surgery, lasting 8.5 hours, was led by Dr. Mohit Sharma at Amrita Hospital, demonstrating advanced surgical skills and coordination among several departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:50 IST
Miraculous Scalp Replantation: Young Girl's Remarkable Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl has made a full recovery after a rare scalp replantation surgery, following an accident where her hair got entangled in a generator fan. The intricate procedure was successfully performed at Amrita Hospital under the leadership of Dr. Mohit Sharma, Head of the Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

The incident occurred at a local fair in Aligarh in October 2022. After initial stabilization, the girl was transferred to Amrita Hospital due to the lack of specialized surgical facilities in the area. The successful surgery, lasting about 8.5 hours, involved reconnecting blood vessels, nerves, and tissues, requiring advanced microvascular skills and timely intervention.

Despite a 10-hour delay after the injury, the surgery was completed with the collaboration of multiple departments, including anesthesiology, pediatrics, and critical care. The girl's recovery has been impressive, with her hair regrown and her return to school, signifying a near-complete restoration of her appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024