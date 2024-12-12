Tragic End to Marathon: Goa Dentist Succumbs to Heart Attack

In a tragic turn of events, a young dental surgeon from Vasco, Goa, lost his life to a massive heart attack shortly after completing a marathon. Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, aged 29, participated in the Goa River Marathon on Sunday, according to his father, Dr. Dynaneshwar Kudalkar.

The younger Dr. Kudalkar was described as a regular marathon enthusiast, having competently raced in cities like Mangaluru. On the day of the marathon, he reportedly left home early at 3:30 AM to compete in the 21-mile run. While he initially showed signs of discomfort post-race, the on-site medical team found him to be in stable condition.

Tragedy struck when he returned home, experiencing symptoms of acidity and shoulder pain. After resting for a few hours, Dr. Kudalkar collapsed around 1 PM, with efforts to revive him proving unsuccessful. Jitendra Dhyani, a friend and fellow marathon runner, noted that Dr. Kudalkar appeared well at the race's finish line.

(With inputs from agencies.)