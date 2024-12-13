Lula's Road to Recovery and Political Future

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent surgery to remove a drain from his skull, a procedure carried out to relieve bleeding. According to his doctors, he remains "lucid and speaking normally." The 79-year-old leader is expected to be discharged from the hospital early next week.

Despite his health challenges, a senior aide confirmed Lula's intention to run for re-election in 2026 as the ruling Workers Party candidate. This announcement comes amid public scrutiny of his age and health as potential barriers to a fourth term.

Polls show divided opinion on Lula's candidacy, with a slight increase in those supporting his run. If an election scenario pits him against conservative rivals, it is suggested he would emerge victorious. The political left fears a lack of leadership succession if Lula steps down.

(With inputs from agencies.)