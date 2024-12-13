India's Progressive Strides in Tuberculosis Elimination
India has reduced its tuberculosis incidence rate by 17.7% from 2015 to 2023. The government has launched the National Strategic Plan to eliminate TB by 2025. Efforts include shorter treatment regimens, free diagnostics, private sector engagement, and nutritional support, resulting in improved treatment success rates.
The Union Health Minister announced a significant decline in India's tuberculosis (TB) incidence rate, dropping by 17.7% from 2015 to 2023. This decrease is a part of India's ambitious goal to eradicate TB by 2025, outpacing the UN's target by five years.
Among the methods contributing to the successful reduction of TB cases is a shorter oral regimen introduced in 2021 for drug-resistant TB, which has increased treatment success rates from 68% in 2020 to 75% in 2022. Furthermore, fatalities from TB have also diminished by 21.4% over the same period.
India's strategy encompasses a diverse approach: free drugs and diagnostics, campaigns for early TB case detection, private sector collaborations, nutritional aid, and a comprehensive program aligning with the National Health Mission. These initiatives seek to engage vulnerable populations more effectively, remove stigma, and ensure better treatment outcomes.
