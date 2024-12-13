India's Progressive Strides in Tuberculosis Elimination

The Union Health Minister announced a significant decline in India's tuberculosis (TB) incidence rate, dropping by 17.7% from 2015 to 2023. This decrease is a part of India's ambitious goal to eradicate TB by 2025, outpacing the UN's target by five years.

Among the methods contributing to the successful reduction of TB cases is a shorter oral regimen introduced in 2021 for drug-resistant TB, which has increased treatment success rates from 68% in 2020 to 75% in 2022. Furthermore, fatalities from TB have also diminished by 21.4% over the same period.

India's strategy encompasses a diverse approach: free drugs and diagnostics, campaigns for early TB case detection, private sector collaborations, nutritional aid, and a comprehensive program aligning with the National Health Mission. These initiatives seek to engage vulnerable populations more effectively, remove stigma, and ensure better treatment outcomes.

