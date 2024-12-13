Left Menu

Karnataka Boosts Maternal Healthcare: New Steps to Curb Deaths

The Karnataka Health Department is intensifying efforts to prevent maternal deaths in government hospitals. Initiatives include appointing specialists, enhancing maternity care posts, revising salaries, and expanding neonatal units. Comprehensive strategies to address high-risk pregnancies are also underway, while audits aim to refine healthcare delivery across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Health Department has stepped up efforts to prevent maternal deaths in government hospitals, announcing several new initiatives to improve healthcare services.

Key measures include the appointment of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) specialists in district and taluk hospitals, enhancing maternity care positions, and raising salaries to attract skilled professionals.

The department has also expanded neonatal care units and added 450 Maternal and Child Health beds. Comprehensive strategies to manage high-risk pregnancies are being executed, alongside regular audits to optimize healthcare delivery across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

