Karnataka Boosts Maternal Healthcare: New Steps to Curb Deaths

The Karnataka Health Department has stepped up efforts to prevent maternal deaths in government hospitals, announcing several new initiatives to improve healthcare services.

Key measures include the appointment of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) specialists in district and taluk hospitals, enhancing maternity care positions, and raising salaries to attract skilled professionals.

The department has also expanded neonatal care units and added 450 Maternal and Child Health beds. Comprehensive strategies to manage high-risk pregnancies are being executed, alongside regular audits to optimize healthcare delivery across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)