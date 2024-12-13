Heart of Hope: Green Corridors Save Life in Record Time

A donor heart was transported from Nagpur to Delhi in a record time of 3 hours and 4 minutes, giving a 59-year-old woman a new lease of life. This intricate operation underscores the potential of coordinated medical and logistical efforts.

The heart traveled over 1,067 kilometers by air and road overnight. The operation was facilitated by Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, where the heart transplant was successfully completed. The journey from harvest to transplant took less than six hours, a time-critical factor in such procedures.

The collaborative efforts of medical teams and authorities, including the creation of two green corridors, one in Nagpur and another in Delhi, were instrumental in this life-saving intervention. The recipient had been on the waiting list for over a decade, and the transplant was made possible by a donor's family's generosity.

