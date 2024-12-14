Sikkim Launches Comprehensive Senior Healthcare Initiative

Sikkim has taken a significant step in senior healthcare with the launch of the National Programme for Health Care of Elderly. Unveiled by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the initiative seeks to address the healthcare needs of the elderly population in the state comprehensively.

The program's key features include establishing a 20-bed geriatric ward at STNM Hospital and adding 10-bed wards in all district hospitals. Specialized outpatient departments (OPDs) and distribution of mobility aids such as spectacles, hearing aids, and wheelchairs form part of the plan to enhance elderly care.

The initiative underlines affordable, high-quality healthcare access, with a focus on training healthcare professionals, conducting health camps, and providing home-based and teleconsultation services. It also aims to create community awareness and train caregivers, ensuring the elderly in Sikkim can lead healthier, fulfilled lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)