Left Menu

Sikkim Launches Comprehensive Senior Healthcare Initiative

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang initiated the National Programme for Health Care of Elderly to cater to senior citizens' healthcare needs. The program introduces geriatric wards, specialized OPDs, and mobility aids across hospitals while emphasizing training and community awareness to ensure holistic elder care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:19 IST
Sikkim Launches Comprehensive Senior Healthcare Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim has taken a significant step in senior healthcare with the launch of the National Programme for Health Care of Elderly. Unveiled by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the initiative seeks to address the healthcare needs of the elderly population in the state comprehensively.

The program's key features include establishing a 20-bed geriatric ward at STNM Hospital and adding 10-bed wards in all district hospitals. Specialized outpatient departments (OPDs) and distribution of mobility aids such as spectacles, hearing aids, and wheelchairs form part of the plan to enhance elderly care.

The initiative underlines affordable, high-quality healthcare access, with a focus on training healthcare professionals, conducting health camps, and providing home-based and teleconsultation services. It also aims to create community awareness and train caregivers, ensuring the elderly in Sikkim can lead healthier, fulfilled lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024