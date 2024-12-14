Left Menu

Tragic Plunge from High-Rise: An Octogenarian's Final Jump

An 85-year-old retired Navy man, Shyamal Kumar Nilambar Fani, died after jumping from the 21st floor of a high-rise in Thane district, Maharashtra. He had been suffering from long-term health issues. The incident has been registered as an accidental death by the Manpada police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:03 IST
Man
  • Country:
  • India

An 85-year-old man tragically ended his life by jumping from the 21st-floor window of a high-rise flat in Thane district, Maharashtra, according to officials on Saturday.

Identified as Shyamal Kumar Nilambar Fani, a retired Navy personnel, the octogenarian had been enduring prolonged health problems, as per police information.

The Manpada police in Dombivali have classified the incident as accidental death after Fani's unfortunate fall from the bathroom window, his demise confirmed by hospital staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

