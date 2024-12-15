Lula's Resilient Return: Brazilian Leader Discharged After Surgeries

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was released from the hospital following emergency surgeries last week, his medical team announced on Sunday. The operations aimed to address and prevent bleeding in his head.

Speaking at a press conference, Lula, 79, displayed a positive outlook about returning to his presidential duties soon. His medical team approved his return to work, albeit with recommendations to limit exercise and avoid long-haul international travel. "I'm healed, I just need to take care of myself," Lula declared at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital.

Lula is scheduled for a CT scan on Thursday, a step necessary before he returns to his official duties in Brasilia. The scan will provide detailed internal images to ensure his recovery is on track.

