Historic Airlifted Transplants Save Eight Lives in Rajasthan

In a landmark medical achievement, Rajasthan saw its first ever airlifted organ transplants, helping save eight lives on Sunday. The organs, sourced from a brain-dead man in Jhalawar, were successfully transported by helicopter for surgeries in Jaipur and Jodhpur, officials confirmed.

According to an official release, this remarkable event marked the first time eight organs from a single donor were transplanted in the state. Additionally, it was the inaugural occasion when both lungs and a heart were given to a single recipient, further setting a precedent with the first lung transplant in the region.

Vishnu Prasad, 33, whose tragic injury led to this life-saving initiative, was declared brain-dead following a medical examination on December 12. His family made the commendable decision to donate his organs, leading to the historic transplants at top hospitals in Jaipur and AIIMS-Jodhpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)