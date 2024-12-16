Czech Billionaire's Triumph: UK Greenlights Kretinsky's $6.7 Billion Acquisition

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's audacious $6.7 billion acquisition of International Distribution Services, the parent company of Royal Mail, has received the green light from the UK government. This approval marks a significant milestone in Kretinsky's expanding business empire.

Meanwhile, Revolut, the UK-based fintech giant, sees a major shift as its staff and early investors have sold nearly $1 billion worth of stock since August. This stock offload comes as Revolut secures backing from major financial institutions, bolstered by its UK banking license, which elevated its valuation to a staggering $45 billion.

In political developments, the Treasury has stated that Chancellor Rachel Reeves will not conduct an emergency tax-raising Budget next spring, despite concerns over potential fiscal troubles. Instead, the government anticipates a more conservative spending approach should economic growth falter or unexpected challenges arise.

