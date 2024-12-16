Warming Hearts: Delhi's Old Age Homes Battle Cold Wave

As the cold wave persists in Delhi, old age homes are adopting various strategies to safeguard their residents' health and comfort. From nutritious meals and sun exposure to thermal blankets and insulated flooring, these facilities are taking proactive steps to protect the elderly from cold-related illnesses like hypothermia.

Sai Sahara Old Age Home founder, Rajeshwari Mishra, emphasized the vulnerability of individuals aged between 60 and 90 to cold-induced ailments. Residents are advised to stay warm and increase their Vitamin D levels through daily sun exposure, as Mishra shared with PTI. Chyawanprash and seasonal foods are being added to their diets, while cold foods like curd are discouraged.

Efforts by Nirmal Chhaya Old Age Home, which offers ample sun exposure due to its open space, include warm meals and indoor activities after sunset. Likewise, We Care Old Age Home is forgoing heaters to prevent discomfort, instead focusing on thermal blankets, warm drinks, and group activities under the sun. The city recently experienced a dip to 4.5 degrees Celsius, reported the India Meteorological Department.

