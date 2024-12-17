Empowering India's Healthcare: Women Leading the Charge
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the growing participation of women in the medical profession as a sign of India's development. Speaking at AIIMS Mangalagiri's convocation, she emphasized holistic health and accessible medical services. Murmu praised India's emerging role in global medical tourism and urged focus on rural healthcare.
Speaking at the first convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the increasing participation of women in the medical field, underlining this trend as a testament to India's progress towards a developed society.
President Murmu emphasized the need for holistic health and universal medical access, urging the medical community to make these principles their guiding mission. She also noted the importance of schemes like the Ayushman Bharat health insurance in making healthcare accessible to those in need.
Highlighting India's growing influence in global medical tourism, Murmu called on young doctors to prioritize healthcare for rural, tribal, and remote communities. Notably, she acknowledged traditional practices like Yogasan and Pranayam for their contributions to holistic healthcare.
