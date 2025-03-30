Crores of people are getting free medical treatment due to Ayushman Bharat scheme: PM Modi in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
