Left Menu

Fast-Tracking Lenacapavir: Affordable HIV Prevention for Low-Income Countries

By 2025, a new HIV preventive drug, lenacapavir, could be available to the world's poorest regions. The Global Fund aims to distribute this affordable drug swiftly post-regulatory approval, avoiding income-based delays. Collaborative efforts involve key global health entities ensuring equitable access in low and middle-income countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:33 IST
Fast-Tracking Lenacapavir: Affordable HIV Prevention for Low-Income Countries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new HIV preventive drug, lenacapavir, might become available in financially constrained regions by late 2025. This was disclosed by a global health representative on Tuesday. Hui Yang of the Global Fund emphasized the ambition to distribute Gilead Sciences' drug swiftly, pending regulatory approvals.

Lenacapavir is already a treatment for resistant HIV, priced at $42,250 annually in the U.S. Recent trials confirmed its preventive efficacy, prompting Gilead to seek global approval for this use. Addressing historical access issues, Yang highlighted the need for equity, ensuring low-income countries don't remain sidelined.

Efforts include collaboration with PEPFAR and funding from the Children's Investment Fund Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The goal is reaching two million people in three years. Although Gilead has agreements with six generic producers for lower-cost distribution in 120 countries, some regions remain excluded, sparking criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024