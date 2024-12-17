Fast-Tracking Lenacapavir: Affordable HIV Prevention for Low-Income Countries

A new HIV preventive drug, lenacapavir, might become available in financially constrained regions by late 2025. This was disclosed by a global health representative on Tuesday. Hui Yang of the Global Fund emphasized the ambition to distribute Gilead Sciences' drug swiftly, pending regulatory approvals.

Lenacapavir is already a treatment for resistant HIV, priced at $42,250 annually in the U.S. Recent trials confirmed its preventive efficacy, prompting Gilead to seek global approval for this use. Addressing historical access issues, Yang highlighted the need for equity, ensuring low-income countries don't remain sidelined.

Efforts include collaboration with PEPFAR and funding from the Children's Investment Fund Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The goal is reaching two million people in three years. Although Gilead has agreements with six generic producers for lower-cost distribution in 120 countries, some regions remain excluded, sparking criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)