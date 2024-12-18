Left Menu

Global Health Developments: From Alzheimer's Breakthroughs to Vaccine Policies

Recent global health news highlights major developments, including Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment approval in China and a new HIV prevention drug potentially reaching the poorest countries by 2025. Additionally, weight-loss drugs are contributing to increased diagnoses of obesity-related conditions in the U.S., while Merck halts cancer drug trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:26 IST
Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment has gained approval in China, marking the fourth major market after the U.S., Japan, and the UK. This provides a new option for early-stage Alzheimer's patients amidst the rising demand for effective treatments.

In other headlines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by Donald Trump for U.S. Health Secretary, supports polio vaccination despite past vaccine skepticism. Meanwhile, powerful weight-loss drugs are altering U.S. healthcare dynamics as more patients become eligible for obesity-related treatments.

Looking ahead, a new HIV prevention drug could become available in the world's poorest countries by 2025, pending regulatory approvals. However, setbacks continue as Merck discontinues two experimental cancer drugs following trial failures, while the FDA declines approval for a J&J lung cancer injection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

