Global Health Developments: From Alzheimer's Breakthroughs to Vaccine Policies

Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment has gained approval in China, marking the fourth major market after the U.S., Japan, and the UK. This provides a new option for early-stage Alzheimer's patients amidst the rising demand for effective treatments.

In other headlines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by Donald Trump for U.S. Health Secretary, supports polio vaccination despite past vaccine skepticism. Meanwhile, powerful weight-loss drugs are altering U.S. healthcare dynamics as more patients become eligible for obesity-related treatments.

Looking ahead, a new HIV prevention drug could become available in the world's poorest countries by 2025, pending regulatory approvals. However, setbacks continue as Merck discontinues two experimental cancer drugs following trial failures, while the FDA declines approval for a J&J lung cancer injection.

