Japan's Tourism Triumph: Record Arrivals Amid Weak Yen

Japan reached a new annual record for visitor arrivals with one month to spare. A weak yen contributed to this tourism surge, with 3.19 million foreign visitors in November, bringing the 2024 total to 33.4 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic record of 31.9 million in 2019.

Japan has achieved a new annual record for visitor arrivals, reaching an impressive total with one month remaining until year's end, according to official data released on Wednesday. A significantly weak yen has been a driving force behind this notable tourism boom.

In November alone, Japan welcomed 3.19 million foreign visitors for both business and leisure, as per the figures from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). This influx brought the cumulative total for 2024 up to 33.4 million.

This year's figures have surpassed the previous record of 31.9 million visitors set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic brought international travel to a standstill. However, November's arrivals saw a slight decrease from October's peak of 3.31 million, which was an all-time high for a single month.

