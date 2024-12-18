Japan's Tourism Triumph: Record Arrivals Amid Weak Yen

Japan has achieved a new annual record for visitor arrivals, reaching an impressive total with one month remaining until year's end, according to official data released on Wednesday. A significantly weak yen has been a driving force behind this notable tourism boom.

In November alone, Japan welcomed 3.19 million foreign visitors for both business and leisure, as per the figures from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). This influx brought the cumulative total for 2024 up to 33.4 million.

This year's figures have surpassed the previous record of 31.9 million visitors set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic brought international travel to a standstill. However, November's arrivals saw a slight decrease from October's peak of 3.31 million, which was an all-time high for a single month.

(With inputs from agencies.)