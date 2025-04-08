Left Menu

BJP MP Sounds Alarm Over China's Dam Threat to Northeast India

BJP MP Tapir Gao warns against China's 'Great Bend Dam' on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, emphasizing its dire impact on India's northeast ecology and water security. Voicing the need for international intervention, Gao criticizes China's dam plans as 'water bombs' and stresses the urgent need for diplomatic resolutions.

Updated: 08-04-2025 13:52 IST
BJP MP Tapir Gao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Alarm has been raised by BJP MP Tapir Gao over China's construction of the 'Great Bend Dam' on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, fearing its adverse effects on downstream regions including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking at an international seminar in Guwahati, Gao outlined the potential ecological imbalances and water scarcity that could ensue.

Gao disclosed that China has embarked on constructing a sizable dam as part of its expansive water diversion plan to direct the flow toward the Yellow River. This endeavor, Gao cautioned, could substantially decrease the Brahmaputra's water level, affecting aquatic ecosystems and local communities.

Urgently calling for an international diplomatic response, Gao emphasized the lack of a water-sharing agreement between India and China as a significant hurdle. He underscored the risk of China's unilateral water management decisions, recalling previous floods caused by sudden water release from China, and urged the construction of a large dam on India's Siang River as a countermeasure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

