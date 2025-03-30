Mizoram Moves to Reinstate Protected Area Permit for Foreign Visitors

The Mizoram government is in the process of reinstating the Protected Area Permit (PAP) system for foreigners traveling to sensitive areas. This decision follows a directive from the central government, which has called for the reimposition of PAP in Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland due to shared borders with Myanmar.

Mizoram Home Secretary Vanlalmawia stated that the state is actively working to implement the PAP, also referred to as the Restricted Area Permit (RAP). Efforts include identifying a holding area at Lengpui airport, as instructed by the Union Home Ministry.

The authorities have requested the establishment of a foreign registration office in Aizawl to ease the process for visitors, as the nearest current office is in Kolkata. Although full implementation is pending, officials and law enforcement remain vigilant amidst security concerns arising from foreign visitors potentially using Mizoram as a transit to Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)