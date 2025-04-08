Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Debate Amid Legal Challenges

The Waqf Amendment Act, hailed by BJP MP Dinesh Sharma as beneficial for the Muslim community, has ignited political and legal debate. Critics, including the Samajwadi Party and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, argue its unconstitutionality, prompting challenges in the Supreme Court. Key voices emphasize the right to protest and seek judicial intervention.

08-04-2025
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Debate Amid Legal Challenges
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act, described by BJP MP Dinesh Sharma as a significant advantage for the Muslim community's poor and women, has stirred a political and legal hornet's nest. Sharma stated it marks a major turning point in Muslim politics, with 80% of the community poised to benefit.

Approved by President Droupadi Murmu and passed during the budget session, the legislation has prompted reactions from various political quarters. Uttar Pradesh Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh reaffirmed the right to legal recourse, indicating that the government's position will be clarified, underscoring the Court's autonomy from parliamentary decisions.

However, the Act faces staunch opposition. Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav lambasted the law as unconstitutional, viewing it as a diversion from socio-economic issues. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear challenges filed by prominent entities like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, and AAP's Amanatullah Khan, questioning its constitutional foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

