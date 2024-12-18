Empowering Change: Ujaas Celebrates Three Years of Impact

Ujaas, an initiative from the Aditya Birla Education Trust, commemorates its third anniversary by launching the Parivarthan Yodha campaign. The initiative aims to empower individuals dedicated to transforming menstrual health practices and awareness within their communities.

Since its inception, Ujaas has reached 5,92,879 adolescent girls and women, distributed over 4.92 million free sanitary pads, and conducted 18,000 awareness sessions to challenge menstrual myths and taboos. The effort particularly targets India's Tier II markets, revealing critical insights: 72% of girls perceive themselves as impure during menstruation, 48% consider periods a curse, and 42% were unaware of menstruation before their first cycle.

Led by Advaitesha Birla, Ujaas focuses on building a movement for change, providing hygienic facilities, and integrating menstrual health education. With stories of transformation, such as a 14-year-old boy breaking taboos in his community, the campaign promotes dignity and equality. As Ujaas expands nationally, it invites every young girl to become a Parivarthan Yodha—championing menstrual health as a human right.

