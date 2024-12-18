Left Menu

Global Health Advancements: Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Treatment Gains Ground

The summary highlights significant activities in the health sector, including Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment approval in China, Merck's deal with Hansoh for a new obesity drug, impending HIV medication availability, and other pharmaceutical developments. It underscores pivotal advancements affecting global health markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:26 IST
Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment has been approved in China, marking the fourth major market to give the nod to Kisunla after the U.S., Japan, and the UK. This development offers a new option for patients following Eisai and Biogen's recently approved Leqembi.

In a significant deal for the weight-loss sector, Merck has partnered with China's Hansoh Pharma in a transaction valued at up to $2 billion. The agreement encompasses development and sales rights for Hansoh's experimental obesity drug, with Merck committing $112 million upfront.

A breakthrough in HIV prevention is on the horizon, as a long-acting drug may reach the poorest nations by 2025. The Global Fund's Hui Yang has indicated that this pivotal medication, Gilead Sciences' lenacapavir, awaits vital regulatory clearances before rollout.

