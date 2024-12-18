Global Health Advancements: Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Treatment Gains Ground

Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment has been approved in China, marking the fourth major market to give the nod to Kisunla after the U.S., Japan, and the UK. This development offers a new option for patients following Eisai and Biogen's recently approved Leqembi.

In a significant deal for the weight-loss sector, Merck has partnered with China's Hansoh Pharma in a transaction valued at up to $2 billion. The agreement encompasses development and sales rights for Hansoh's experimental obesity drug, with Merck committing $112 million upfront.

A breakthrough in HIV prevention is on the horizon, as a long-acting drug may reach the poorest nations by 2025. The Global Fund's Hui Yang has indicated that this pivotal medication, Gilead Sciences' lenacapavir, awaits vital regulatory clearances before rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)