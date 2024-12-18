Left Menu

First Severe H5N1 Bird Flu Case Hospitalized in Louisiana

The CDC reports the first severe human H5N1 infection case in Louisiana, marking a significant event in the U.S. The virus belongs to a recently detected genotype found in wild birds and recent human cases. The public risk remains low despite 61 cases reported since April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:07 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that a patient in Louisiana has been hospitalized with a severe case of H5N1 infection. This marks the first known severe human illness tied to the bird flu virus in the United States.

The case confirmation came on Friday. The CDC noted that such sporadic severe bird flu cases have occurred globally, sometimes leading to death, but assesses that the risk to the public remains low.

Viral genome analysis shows the virus belongs to the D1.1 genotype, recently identified in U.S. wild birds and human cases in Canada and Washington state. A different genotype, B3.13, has been seen in dairy cows, multiple human cases, and in some poultry outbreaks across the U.S. So far, a total of 61 human cases of H5 bird flu have been reported nationwide since April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

