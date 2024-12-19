Be Well Hospitals Sets New Benchmark with Groundbreaking Gallstone Surgery

In a remarkable display of medical expertise, Be Well Hospitals successfully removed 195 gallstones from a 70-year-old retired teacher, redefining standards in surgical care. The patient, who had endured severe abdominal pain for weeks, was treated at Be Well's Pondicherry facility.

The complex case required advanced procedures, including Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, overseen by skilled surgeons like Dr. R Raja and Dr. Deepak Ravi. The patient's quick recovery exemplifies the hospital's capabilities in handling challenging surgeries with precision.

Be Well Hospitals, a leader in affordable healthcare, continues to set new benchmarks in patient care and surgery, ensuring communities can access high-quality medical services when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)