US Healthcare Spending Skyrockets Amid Legal and Medical Developments

U.S. healthcare spending saw a significant rise in 2023, nearly reaching $5 trillion, according to a government report. This spike is attributed to the increased use of medical services and a surge in enrollments for private health plans, especially those under the Affordable Care Act.

In a related legal development, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against CVS, accusing the pharmacy chain of illegally filling opioid prescriptions and improperly billing federal programs. This action highlights the ongoing battle against the opioid crisis in the United States.

Meanwhile, Merck reported progress in HIV treatment trials, while the FDA classified a recall of Boston Scientific catheters as 'most serious'. Additionally, France declared itself free of bird flu outbreaks, and California declared an emergency regarding the H5N1 virus as it affects dairy herds.

(With inputs from agencies.)