Kurdish-Led SDF's Obstacles in Syrian Unity
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' lack of progress in integrating into the Syrian state. At a press conference, he emphasized the importance of the SDF ceasing to be a barrier to Syria's unity, pointing out their coordination with Israel as problematic.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concern on Monday over the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) apparent reluctance to integrate with Syria's state structures, following discussions in Damascus.
During a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan underscored the necessity for the SDF to cease obstructing Syria's unity. He noted the group's coordination with Israel as a significant hurdle in advancing the integration agreement.
Fidan's remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the Turkish government and the Kurdish-led forces, highlighting geopolitical complexities in the region that impact Syria's path to political stability.
ALSO READ
Israeli Air Strike Claims Lives in Lebanon
Israel Shuts Down Army Radio Sparking Democracy Concerns
Satcom Integration Poised to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture
The Politicization of ESOL: A Battle for Integration and Community
Israel's far-right finance minister says the Cabinet has approved 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, reports AP.