Kurdish-Led SDF's Obstacles in Syrian Unity

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' lack of progress in integrating into the Syrian state. At a press conference, he emphasized the importance of the SDF ceasing to be a barrier to Syria's unity, pointing out their coordination with Israel as problematic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concern on Monday over the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) apparent reluctance to integrate with Syria's state structures, following discussions in Damascus.

During a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan underscored the necessity for the SDF to cease obstructing Syria's unity. He noted the group's coordination with Israel as a significant hurdle in advancing the integration agreement.

Fidan's remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the Turkish government and the Kurdish-led forces, highlighting geopolitical complexities in the region that impact Syria's path to political stability.

