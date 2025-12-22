Kurdish-Led SDF's Obstacles in Syrian Unity

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concern on Monday over the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) apparent reluctance to integrate with Syria's state structures, following discussions in Damascus.

During a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan underscored the necessity for the SDF to cease obstructing Syria's unity. He noted the group's coordination with Israel as a significant hurdle in advancing the integration agreement.

Fidan's remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the Turkish government and the Kurdish-led forces, highlighting geopolitical complexities in the region that impact Syria's path to political stability.