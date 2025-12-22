Controversy in Pudussery: Carol Group Attacked

A suspect identified as Ashwin Raj has been apprehended for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol group in Pudussery, according to local police sources.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, involved children visiting homes during the festive season. Raj reportedly damaged the group's musical instruments and other items.

The police charged Raj under several sections of the BNS, highlighting his history under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The area is known for having a strong presence of the RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)