West Bengal's Jobless Protest: Non-Teaching Staff Demand Justice in Exam Scam Aftermath

Hundreds of non-teaching staff from schools in West Bengal congregated at Bikas Bhawan, the state's education department headquarters, on Monday. Their demands centered around reinstatement without having to undergo a new examination process.

The protesters claimed they had been wronged by 'institutional corruption' and noted that their jobs were unjustly lost, despite being 'untainted' in a jobs scam. Following the Supreme Court's verdict, over 25,000 educational staff lost their positions due to irregularities identified in the 2016 state-level selection test.

The demonstration was halted when police refused entry to the protesters, citing a lack of permission and appointments. In response, the group staged a sit-in on a nearby street. The non-teaching protesters insisted they should not be subjected to further examination since they were already deemed 'eligible.'

(With inputs from agencies.)