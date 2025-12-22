Left Menu

West Bengal's Jobless Protest: Non-Teaching Staff Demand Justice in Exam Scam Aftermath

Hundreds of non-teaching staff in West Bengal schools protested at Bikas Bhawan, demanding reinstatement without undergoing a fresh examination process. They argued that despite being 'untainted' in a jobs scam, they lost positions when the Supreme Court scrapped a faulty selection process. Authorities barred their entrance, prompting a roadside sit-in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:55 IST
West Bengal's Jobless Protest: Non-Teaching Staff Demand Justice in Exam Scam Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of non-teaching staff from schools in West Bengal congregated at Bikas Bhawan, the state's education department headquarters, on Monday. Their demands centered around reinstatement without having to undergo a new examination process.

The protesters claimed they had been wronged by 'institutional corruption' and noted that their jobs were unjustly lost, despite being 'untainted' in a jobs scam. Following the Supreme Court's verdict, over 25,000 educational staff lost their positions due to irregularities identified in the 2016 state-level selection test.

The demonstration was halted when police refused entry to the protesters, citing a lack of permission and appointments. In response, the group staged a sit-in on a nearby street. The non-teaching protesters insisted they should not be subjected to further examination since they were already deemed 'eligible.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025