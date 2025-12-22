West Bengal's Jobless Protest: Non-Teaching Staff Demand Justice in Exam Scam Aftermath
Hundreds of non-teaching staff in West Bengal schools protested at Bikas Bhawan, demanding reinstatement without undergoing a fresh examination process. They argued that despite being 'untainted' in a jobs scam, they lost positions when the Supreme Court scrapped a faulty selection process. Authorities barred their entrance, prompting a roadside sit-in.
Hundreds of non-teaching staff from schools in West Bengal congregated at Bikas Bhawan, the state's education department headquarters, on Monday. Their demands centered around reinstatement without having to undergo a new examination process.
The protesters claimed they had been wronged by 'institutional corruption' and noted that their jobs were unjustly lost, despite being 'untainted' in a jobs scam. Following the Supreme Court's verdict, over 25,000 educational staff lost their positions due to irregularities identified in the 2016 state-level selection test.
The demonstration was halted when police refused entry to the protesters, citing a lack of permission and appointments. In response, the group staged a sit-in on a nearby street. The non-teaching protesters insisted they should not be subjected to further examination since they were already deemed 'eligible.'
