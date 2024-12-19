Efficient Vector Control Unit Ensures Insect-Free Maha Kumbh Mela
A Vector Control Unit has been deployed at the Maha Kumbh Mela to combat mosquito-borne diseases and improve hygiene. The area is divided into zones with assigned personnel for effective insecticide spraying and sanitation, ensuring a safe environment for visitors.
The Vector Control Unit has been deployed to ensure an insect-free experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela, officials announced Thursday. The unit's efforts focus on eradicating mosquitoes and flies to safeguard visitors from diseases like dengue and malaria.
The significant operation involves dividing Mahakumbh Nagar into 25 sectors, each managed by an Assistant Malaria Officer with additional sanitation circles led by malaria inspectors overseeing the spraying activities.
Ample resources are allocated, including 25 dedicated vehicles and a team of 45 workers divided into shifts for comprehensive coverage. Notably, parking areas with toilet facilities are also receiving treatment to maintain hygiene across all vital locations.
