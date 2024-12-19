Left Menu

Efficient Vector Control Unit Ensures Insect-Free Maha Kumbh Mela

A Vector Control Unit has been deployed at the Maha Kumbh Mela to combat mosquito-borne diseases and improve hygiene. The area is divided into zones with assigned personnel for effective insecticide spraying and sanitation, ensuring a safe environment for visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:31 IST
Efficient Vector Control Unit Ensures Insect-Free Maha Kumbh Mela
  • Country:
  • India

The Vector Control Unit has been deployed to ensure an insect-free experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela, officials announced Thursday. The unit's efforts focus on eradicating mosquitoes and flies to safeguard visitors from diseases like dengue and malaria.

The significant operation involves dividing Mahakumbh Nagar into 25 sectors, each managed by an Assistant Malaria Officer with additional sanitation circles led by malaria inspectors overseeing the spraying activities.

Ample resources are allocated, including 25 dedicated vehicles and a team of 45 workers divided into shifts for comprehensive coverage. Notably, parking areas with toilet facilities are also receiving treatment to maintain hygiene across all vital locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024