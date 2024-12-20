Left Menu

Devastation in Mayotte: Macron Faces Criticism in Cyclone Aftermath

In storm-stricken Mayotte, citizens urge French President Emmanuel Macron to enhance aid efforts following the destruction of Cyclone Chido. The official death toll stands at 31, but thousands more are feared dead or missing. Residents struggle with inaccessibility, lack of clean water, and inadequate government responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:03 IST
Tensions run high in Mayotte as residents urge French President Emmanuel Macron to increase relief efforts in the wake of Cyclone Chido's devastating impact on the overseas territory. Many believe the official death toll of 31 underestimates the true scale of the disaster, with fears that thousands may have perished.

Flanked by a convoy of aid supplies, Macron faced mixed reactions from locals, some voicing gratitude for his visit, while others criticized the insufficient and delayed government response. Critical needs, such as clean water and medical support, remain unmet as many communities struggle with disrupted infrastructure.

Despite calls for extended water reach and faster aid distribution, Macron assured residents of increased security personnel and additional resources while emphasizing unity. He declared December 23 a national day of mourning, likening rebuilding efforts to those of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, underscoring the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

