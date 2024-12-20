Pharma Developments Spotlight: FDA Approvals, Legal Challenges, and Market Dynamics
The latest health news highlights the FDA's approval of Ionis Pharma's drug for genetic disorder FCS, CVS's legal troubles over illegal opioid prescriptions, and Merck's successful HIV treatment trials. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly face competition from licensed drug copies, impacting their market prices. Belgium bans disposable vapes, while Zealand Pharma's bowel disease drug is rejected by the FDA.
The U.S. FDA has granted approval to Ionis Pharma's drug Tryngolza for treating familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), marking their first independently owned drug. FCS is noted for high triglyceride levels due to fat breakdown challenges.
CVS is under legal scrutiny for allegedly filling illegal opioid prescriptions, potentially exacerbating the opioid crisis, as claimed by the DOJ. The charges indicate violations under the federal Controlled Substances Act starting from late 2013.
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's weight-loss and diabetes drugs face stiff competition from cheaper alternatives gaining approval overseas. This market shift, as per Reuters review, threatens their pricing strategies and market dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
