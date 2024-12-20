Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Faces Setback as Obesity Drug Trial Falls Short

Novo Nordisk reported disappointing results from its trial on the obesity drug CagriSema, causing a significant drop in market value. The drug's weight-loss outcome was below expectations, affecting investor confidence and highlighting challenges in the competitive obesity drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:24 IST
Novo Nordisk Faces Setback as Obesity Drug Trial Falls Short

Novo Nordisk's hopes for a groundbreaking obesity treatment suffered a blow on Friday as trial results for their experimental drug CagriSema fell short of expectations, leading to a $125 billion loss in market value.

The Danish company's trial data revealed a 22.7% weight loss among patients, a figure less than the anticipated 25%, raising concerns about its competitive edge against Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

This setback has significantly impacted Novo's market position and reignited discussions on the future of obesity treatment innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024