Novo Nordisk Faces Setback as Obesity Drug Trial Falls Short

Novo Nordisk's hopes for a groundbreaking obesity treatment suffered a blow on Friday as trial results for their experimental drug CagriSema fell short of expectations, leading to a $125 billion loss in market value.

The Danish company's trial data revealed a 22.7% weight loss among patients, a figure less than the anticipated 25%, raising concerns about its competitive edge against Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

This setback has significantly impacted Novo's market position and reignited discussions on the future of obesity treatment innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.

