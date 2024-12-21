Left Menu

Pharma Drama: A Rollercoaster Week in Health News

This week's health news featured pivotal developments in pharmaceutical trials. GSK's cancer drug combo showed promising survival results in ovarian cancer patients, whereas Novo Nordisk faced setbacks with its obesity drug trial, leading to a significant market value drop. Meanwhile, Rwanda declared its Marburg virus outbreak over, and U.S. egg prices soared due to bird flu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 02:30 IST
Pharma Drama: A Rollercoaster Week in Health News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In pharmaceutical news, GSK announced that its cancer drug Jemperli, when combined with chemotherapy and Zejula as a maintenance therapy, met its primary goal for improving survival rates in late-stage ovarian cancer trials, despite failing to show statistical significance in overall survival for advanced cases. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk faced market challenges after disappointing results in its CagriSema obesity drug trial led to a significant drop in market value.

Rwanda declared the official end of its Marburg virus outbreak, marking a significant public health victory for the East African nation. The announcement comes after 42 days without new cases, following an outbreak that began in mid-September.

In the United States, an escalating bird flu outbreak among laying hens has driven wholesale egg prices to record highs, ahead of holiday baking season, impacting consumers already dealing with inflationary pressures. This situation may prompt wider economic implications if tariffs on goods are introduced by upcoming U.S. administration changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024