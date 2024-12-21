Pharma Drama: A Rollercoaster Week in Health News

In pharmaceutical news, GSK announced that its cancer drug Jemperli, when combined with chemotherapy and Zejula as a maintenance therapy, met its primary goal for improving survival rates in late-stage ovarian cancer trials, despite failing to show statistical significance in overall survival for advanced cases. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk faced market challenges after disappointing results in its CagriSema obesity drug trial led to a significant drop in market value.

Rwanda declared the official end of its Marburg virus outbreak, marking a significant public health victory for the East African nation. The announcement comes after 42 days without new cases, following an outbreak that began in mid-September.

In the United States, an escalating bird flu outbreak among laying hens has driven wholesale egg prices to record highs, ahead of holiday baking season, impacting consumers already dealing with inflationary pressures. This situation may prompt wider economic implications if tariffs on goods are introduced by upcoming U.S. administration changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)