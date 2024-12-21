Left Menu

Naloxone Surge Blunts Fentanyl's Deadly Grip in Ohio

Fentanyl overdose deaths are dropping for the first time in a decade, thanks to increased access to naloxone, an antidote widely distributed in places like Columbus, Ohio. Researchers attribute the decline to naloxone, tranq drug additions, and reduced purity of fentanyl. The situation, however, remains dire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:21 IST
Naloxone Surge Blunts Fentanyl's Deadly Grip in Ohio

For the first time in a decade, the number of deaths due to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids is declining. In neighborhoods like Hilltop in Columbus, Ohio, users and law enforcement credit this positive change to the widespread availability of naloxone, a drug that quickly reverses overdoses.

James Morgan, known locally as 'Sleaze,' claims to have been saved by naloxone multiple times. As fatalities from synthetic overdoses dropped by 22% in the United States and by 34% in Ohio, statistical data supports naloxone's crucial role. Its increased accessibility, coupled with a federal push for broader addiction treatments, has contributed significantly to these figures.

However, experts warn that the battle is far from over. Although synthetic opioid-related deaths have decreased, a substantial population remains at risk. Moreover, as the purity of fentanyl diminishes and the addition of tranquilizers potentially reduces the frequency of overdoses, the public health concern persists in Ohio and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024