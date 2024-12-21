AIIMS Innovates Affordable Antibody-Based Cancer Therapy

Doctors at Delhi's AIIMS are pioneering a cost-effective antibody-based adaptive cellular therapy for multiple myeloma, aiming to offer a more affordable alternative to existing advanced treatments like CAR-T cell therapies.

According to Dr. Mayank Singh, an Additional Professor at AIIMS's Department of Medical Oncology, the therapy specifically targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) on cancer cells. Initial animal model trials have shown promising potential, and human clinical trials are expected to commence soon.

The team has already filed for an Indian patent for the antibody, with plans to patent their CAR-T cell therapy. This development comes as India faces a growing cancer burden, emphasizing the urgency of affordable treatment innovations.

