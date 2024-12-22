AI-Infused Fertility Breakthrough: Predicting IVF Success

An innovative artificial intelligence tool addressing a genetic factor of male infertility has been developed through a collaboration between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Amity University.

This tool, named 'Fertility Predictor', diagnoses Y chromosome microdeletions contributing to infertility and forecasts success rates for assisted reproductive technologies.

Through machine learning, it accurately predicts IVF outcomes, providing vital information for couples facing infertility challenges and enhancing their decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)