Left Menu

AI-Infused Fertility Breakthrough: Predicting IVF Success

The Indian Council of Medical Research, with Amity University, developed an AI tool to diagnose Y chromosome microdeletions, a male infertility cause, and predict IVF outcomes. The tool offers sperm retrieval and fertilization predictions, aiding informed decisions for affected couples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:52 IST
AI-Infused Fertility Breakthrough: Predicting IVF Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An innovative artificial intelligence tool addressing a genetic factor of male infertility has been developed through a collaboration between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Amity University.

This tool, named 'Fertility Predictor', diagnoses Y chromosome microdeletions contributing to infertility and forecasts success rates for assisted reproductive technologies.

Through machine learning, it accurately predicts IVF outcomes, providing vital information for couples facing infertility challenges and enhancing their decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024