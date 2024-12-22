AI-Infused Fertility Breakthrough: Predicting IVF Success
The Indian Council of Medical Research, with Amity University, developed an AI tool to diagnose Y chromosome microdeletions, a male infertility cause, and predict IVF outcomes. The tool offers sperm retrieval and fertilization predictions, aiding informed decisions for affected couples.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
An innovative artificial intelligence tool addressing a genetic factor of male infertility has been developed through a collaboration between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Amity University.
This tool, named 'Fertility Predictor', diagnoses Y chromosome microdeletions contributing to infertility and forecasts success rates for assisted reproductive technologies.
Through machine learning, it accurately predicts IVF outcomes, providing vital information for couples facing infertility challenges and enhancing their decision-making process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement