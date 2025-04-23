Left Menu

India Vows Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as cowardly and extremely inhuman. Singh promised a strong response and vowed to hunt down the perpetrators and those behind the scenes. The attack resulted in 26 civilian casualties, causing outrage and national grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, calling it cowardly and extremely inhuman. Singh vowed a strong response against the perpetrators and conspirators of this attack.

In a high-level meeting with key defence and security officials, Singh reviewed the security situation in the region, emphasizing India's zero tolerance towards terrorism. The government plans to increase the intensity of anti-terror operations and enhance combat readiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack, cutting short his trip to Saudi Arabia to address the situation. Singh highlighted India's efforts for defence sovereignty, showcasing indigenous manufacturing of defense equipment as a key strategic priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

