India Vows Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, calling it cowardly and extremely inhuman. Singh vowed a strong response against the perpetrators and conspirators of this attack.

In a high-level meeting with key defence and security officials, Singh reviewed the security situation in the region, emphasizing India's zero tolerance towards terrorism. The government plans to increase the intensity of anti-terror operations and enhance combat readiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack, cutting short his trip to Saudi Arabia to address the situation. Singh highlighted India's efforts for defence sovereignty, showcasing indigenous manufacturing of defense equipment as a key strategic priority.

